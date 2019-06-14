A City With Seoul – A Four-Day Itinerary For One Of The Most Vibrant Capitals On Earth

When planning a trip to the Far East, it’s usually cities like Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong that spring to mind but there’s one other spot that tends to slip under the radar. Seoul has the perfect blend of rich history, culture as well as amazing food and having lived in South Korea for close to five years, I was lucky enough to visit the capital on numerous occasions. While I loved calling the smaller city of Daegu home, those weekend trips to Seoul provided some of the fondest memories of my time in the country, particularly when my family came over and I got to show them around one of the largest metropolitan areas on earth. If you ever find yourself in that neck of the woods, taking a few days to stop in Seoul is something I’d highly recommend and because I’m just that sound, here’s a four-day itinerary I put together to help you on your way. Enjoy!

Day 1 After checking into the Hotel Skypark in Myeongdong, the first thing you should do is get to know your surroundings. Myeungdong is one of Seoul’s main shopping areas and will give you a fair idea of just how lively this city is. Neon lights and blaring K-Pop provide the backdrop as locals and tourists dash about, sampling street food and purchasing necessary items such as Super Mario socks and oversized Hello Kitty phone covers. The area is mostly pedestrianised and visitors can pose for photos with giant cartoon characters such as Snoopy and Spongebob. The energy of the place means that it won’t be long before you’ll need to rest your weary legs and Myeungdong isn’t short on coffee shops and places to try traditional Korean cuisine, which brings us to lunch and your first bowl of Haejang-guk.

Haejang-guk literally means ‘hangover soup’ but you don’t need to have over-indulged in order to enjoy its benefits. The dish is a mix of meat and vegetables served in a hot broth and while it has a little bit of a kick, it’s the perfect meal to kick any lasting jetlag out of your body.

Once your belly is filled, it’s time to check out Seoul from above. Standing 236 metres above ground, Seoul Tower is the perfect viewing point for visitors to take in just how massive this sprawling city is. Located at the top of Nam Mountain in the centre of Seoul, the attraction is easily accessible from Myeungdong and visitors have the option of walking to the top or taking the cable car. Once at the top, you’ll be able to enjoy stunning views of the city and the surrounding mountains, erasing any doubts of just how massive the place is.

Day 2 Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and fittingly the Koreans know just what they need to kick off the morning. Rice. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, whatever you’re eating will generally be served with a bowl of rice. Korean breakfasts range from the sushi-like kimbap to kimchi-jigae stew to soups such as the aforementioned haejang-guk, and they’ll all typically have some rice to accompany them. To get the most out of the Korean culinary experience, you should definitely head into one of the hundreds of traditional Korean food joints you’ll pass on your way. If for some reason you don’t fancy it though, there are plenty of European-style bakeries where you’ll pick up a sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Now that’s out of the way, it’s time to head north of the border. Seoul is located in the northern part of the country, making it an ideal base for a guided tour of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. Despite the fact the Korean War came to an end in 1953, the countries are still technically at war as no peace treaty was ever signed. These tours will provide a fascinating insight to the conflict that divides families to this day. You’ll hear heartbreaking personal stories of relatives who haven’t seen each other decades, save for a few reunions which take place at the border. You’ll also be taken to Dorasan train station which used to connect the two countries but now serves mostly as a symbol of the hope of eventual reunification. The border region is just about an hour’s drive from the centre of Seoul and there are a number of options for full and half day tours, many of which include lunch or dinner upon return to the city. Just remember, if you’re asking around, it’s pronounced ‘DM-Zee’ not ‘DM-Zed’. Just one example of how us Irish folks have to Americanise our English on visits to Korea.